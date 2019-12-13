Preliminary hearing set for suspect in Huntsville police officer’s murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of killing Huntsville police officer Billy Clardy III will be back in court in January.
LaJeromeny Brown’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27, according to court records.
He is charged with capital murder in Clardy’s death.
Police say Brown shot and killed Clardy during a drug investigation last Friday.
Police say he pulled the trigger and ran away. He was captured shortly afterward.
Brown is in the Madison County jail without bond.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.