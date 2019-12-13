Ozark, AL police officer shot; suspected shooter dead

OZARK, AL (WAFF) - An Ozark police officer has been shot and the person responsible is dead.
The officer was taken by ambulance to a Southeast Health by police escort a short time ago.
It's unclear what led to the shooting at this time.
----------------------------The shooting took place on Briarhill Court near downtown Ozark.
The officer is currently at Southeast Health. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds.His condition at this time is unknown.
Numerous agencies are assisting in this investigation including the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama Bureau of Investigation and the Dale County Sheriff’s Office.
