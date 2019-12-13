Man sentenced in 2014 Madison double murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County man is sentenced in a 5-year-old double murder case.
Kelvin Harris pleaded guilty in the shooting deaths of Arun Noble and Kenneth Turner.
Harris killed Noble outside the Mountain Lodge Apartments in Madison in 2014. He then shot Turner and dumped his body near Wynn Drive in Huntsville.
Harris was facing a possible death sentence but accepted a plea deal to serve two life sentences with the possibility of parole.
Turner’s family said they plan to be at every parole hearing to make sure Harris never gets out of prison.
