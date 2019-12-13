Leaders discuss plans to redevelop affordable housing south of downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over $1 million will soon be spent in Huntsville to improve the quality of life for hundreds of people.
The city’s housing authority revealed ideas for how a Choice Neighborhood Planning Grant from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development grant will be used to pour more than $1 million into the city’s housing infrastructure.
"Well, if we can improve the buildings I think that the quality of life will be a lot better and there is a lot of areas that we need to work on but the buildings are probably the first and foremost, but yea it will not only help our community section but it will spread out to Huntsville,” said resident Kristine Wyszynski.
Wyszynski has lived at Butler Terrace for the past five years.
It is one of the target areas that will be revitalized through the project including sections of downtown Huntsville and Lowe Mill.
"We will spend the next three years deciding exactly what the community members want to see on these 28 acres, what kind of housing, what kind of design, architecture, what kind of commercial activities, said Scott Erwin, Director of Community Development for the city of Huntsville.
Huntsville was one of just four cities to receive the national Choice Neighborhood planning grant.
Other cities included were Omaha, Nebraska, Rome, Georgia and Trenton, New Jersey.
Employees with the U.S. Department of Housing will travel to Huntsville in January to meet with members of the community to develop a timeline for the project.
