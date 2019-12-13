Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

TEEN ESCAPE-TENNESSEE
Last of 4 teens arrested after escape from Tennessee center
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say they have arrested the last of four teenagers who escaped from a Tennessee juvenile detention center late last month. The official Twitter account of the Metro Nashville Police Department says the teen was taken into custody at an apartment complex on Thursday afternoon. Two adults who were with him were also arrested. Police found the teen with help from a tip to their Crime Stoppers hotline. Authorities were offering a $12,500 reward for help capturing the 17 year old. Two former employees at the detention center have been charged with facilitating the escape through their recklessness.
RELIGIOUS LESSON-SCHOOL HOURS
Tennessee school board votes down Bible Release Time policy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee school board has voted against new rules for Bible Release Time and similar programs after parents raised concerns about what happens when some students are pulled from their classrooms for religious studies. The Knox County Board of Education voted 5-4 not to create more standards for these programs. Tennessee law says parents have the right to pull their children out of class for religious studies as long as it's not taxpayer funded. Board members were asked to set rules to minimize class disruptions. Members said the county can't change state law, so they should simply defer to the parents want for their children.
BC-TN-CONFEDERATE GENERAL-TENNESSEE
State panel not expected to talk Confederate bust at meeting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's Capitol Commission has no plans to address a contentious bust of a former Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan when it meets next week for the first time in a year. The state panel will meet Dec. 18 to discuss a New Year's Eve event. Gov. Bill Lee had told reporters in October that he expected the state panel to discuss the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust when he appointed two new members to the commission. The bust has been on display inside the state Capitol for decades and sparked multiple protests and calls for its removal.
COUNSELOR SLAYING
Suspect in counselor's death not involved in similar crime
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a man suspected of killing a Tennessee counselor is not believed to be involved in a similar stabbing at another mental health facility. The Tennessean reports police in West Tennessee have been investigating whether 31-year-old Brian Dewayne Conley stabbed a woman outside a Millington facility in October. He was arrested this month and charged in the death of a 50-year-old counselor who police say was sexually assaulted and stabbed repeatedly at a mental health facility in Nashville. The woman in the October attack survived, and authorities said Wednesday that the motive still is unknown.
LEAKS-ARREST
Prosecutors can move forward with leaks case against analyst
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge is allowing prosecutors to move forward with their case against a former intelligence analyst charged with leaking classified documents about military campaigns to a reporter. Daniel Hale of Nashville, Tennessee, is charged in federal court in Alexandria under the World War I-era Espionage Act. Prosecutors say Hale provided a reporter with top-secret documents about the government's use of drones against al-Qaida. Hale sought to have the case dismissed, arguing the law is being used to suppress freedom of the press. In court papers unsealed Wednesday, the judge rejected Hale's motions to dismiss. He said similar arguments have been made and rejected by the courts.
AP-TN-VOTING SECURITY-TENNESSEE
No paper trail by Super Tuesday for 2nd big Tennessee county
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A second big county in Tennessee won't switch to voting equipment that leaves a paper trail in time for the March 3 presidential primary. Knox County is eyeing the change but officials said this week that it won't happen until the August elections. The county plans to switch to ballots that would be completed by hand, then scanned. Memphis-anchored Shelby County announced earlier this month that it also plans a switch in August. That county will use touchscreen machines that produce a paper trail. Both counties previously hoped the machines would be in place for Super Tuesday. Nashville's government switched to touchscreen machines that produce paper trails earlier this year.