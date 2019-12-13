Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say they have arrested the last of four teenagers who escaped from a Tennessee juvenile detention center late last month. The official Twitter account of the Metro Nashville Police Department says the teen was taken into custody at an apartment complex on Thursday afternoon. Two adults who were with him were also arrested. Police found the teen with help from a tip to their Crime Stoppers hotline. Authorities were offering a $12,500 reward for help capturing the 17 year old. Two former employees at the detention center have been charged with facilitating the escape through their recklessness.