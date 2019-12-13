Historic marker unveiled at 200-year-old Hartselle home

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A historical marker was unveiled at a Hartselle home.
The honor was bestowed on the Crabb-Stewart-Key-Dotson home on Nat Key Road.
Soldiers, members of each family connected to the home, and county leaders came out for the reveal Thursday.
Some of the functions of this beautiful house included a meeting place to discuss a treaty, a stagecoach stop, a store, and of course, a home.
The home turns 200 this year along with our state.
The marker reveal comes just in time for this weekend’s bicentennial events.
