Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Eichel had two goals and extended his NHL-leading point streak to 15 games, Victor Oloffson scored in the third period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Nashville Predators 4-3. Jimmy Vesey also scored and Linus Ullmark made 36 saves as the Sabres won their third in a row. Matt Duchene, Colton Sissons and Ryan Johansen scored for the Predators, who had a two-game win streak snapped. Juuse Saros stopped 28 shots.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have some very simple math to clinch their first AFC South title since 2008 and their second playoff berth in three seasons. Sweeping the Houston Texans is the key. The Titans and Texans are tied atop the division with matching 8-5 records. Houston has the tiebreaker with a better record in the AFC. These teams meet in Nashville on Sunday and again on the final day of the regular season in Houston. A sweep by either team would clinch the AFC South. That's a division title the Texans have won three of the past five seasons.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Emmitt Matthews Jr. had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Oscar Tshiebwe had 14 points and 10 rebounds and West Virginia beat Austin Peay 84-53. The Mountaineers bounced back from their first loss of the season to St. John’s. Terry Taylor had 19 points for the Governors and Antwuan Butler added 14 points.
TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — ate Reese scored 12 of her career-high 23 points in the first quarter, Aari McDonald had a double-double, and No. 18 Arizona beat Tennessee State 77-42 to win its school-record 10th consecutive game to open a season. The Wildcats have won a program-record 16 straight overall _ the nation's longest active win streak _ dating to last season when they won the WNIT. The Wildcats _ ranked in the top 20 for the first time since 2003 _ won by at least 25 points for the eighth time this season, including an 83-58 road win over then-No. 22 Texas on Nov. 17.