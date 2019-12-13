Hazel Green High School hosting blood drive to help students burned in fire

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Students and faculty at Hazel Green High School are going the extra mile to help their own.
It is been two weeks since sophomores James Boyle and Natalie Smith were injured at an outdoor bonfire.
Accelerant poured on the fire left both students with severe burns.
Boyle and Smith remain hospitalized at Vanderbilt Hospital. Right now, Boyle needs seven blood transfusions.
That is why medical academy teacher Tyann Thomson and fellow teachers decided to organize a blood drive.
"And that’s just something simply that we can do by giving 15 minutes. One donation can save one life and our students are fully aware of how much of an impact their donations have now,” said Thomson.
The blood drive will be held at the school on Monday, December 16th at the high school from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Anyone from the public is welcome to donate blood.
