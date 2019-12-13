Decatur Police Department bringing back Police Volunteer Academy

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re interested in learning more about what law enforcement does, Decatur police officers want to teach you.
The department is bringing back its Police Volunteer Academy next month. The 11-week academy teaches people about police work and crime prevention.
Applications are open now.
Click here to download the application. They must be turned in to the front desk at the police department by Dec. 31.
The class will meet on Tuesday nights, beginning Jan. 14.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.