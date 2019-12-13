Chattanooga looks to sweep Troy

SUPER SENIORS: Chattanooga has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Matt Ryan, David Jean-Baptiste, Ramon Vila, Rod Johnson and Maurice Commander have combined to account for 71 percent of all Mocs scoring this season, though that number has dropped to 54 percent over the last five games.MIGHTY MATT: Ryan has connected on 30.2 percent of the 86 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 35 over the last five games. He's also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.