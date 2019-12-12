Waddle, Nix, Brown honored by SEC for outstanding play

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The SEC often runs through the state of Alabama, and the conference’s annual football awards this season were no different.
Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Year, while Auburn’s Derrick Brown was named Defensive Player of the Year and Bo Nix was Freshman of the Year.
Waddle shined as a sophomore for the Crimson Tide, most notable in the Iron Bowl with a three-touchdown performance. Waddle finished the season with 553 receiving yards and six scores. He racked up 474 yards on 19 punt returns (24.9 yards per return) and a score and 152 yards on four kick returns (38 yards per return) and a touchdown.
For the Tigers, Brown lived up to the hype after returning for his senior season. The projected first-round draft pick recorded 12.5 tackles, four sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. Throughout the season he was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week three times and was named a finalist for numerous national awards, including the Bednarik, Nagurski, Wuerffel and Outland trophies. Brown’s best game came against Alabama, when he recorded a season-high seven tackles and 3.5 for a loss.
Nix finished his freshman season with his name in the record books. The true freshman broke three Auburn records, including passing yards (2,366), completions (200) and touchdown passes (15). Nix added seven rushing touchdowns.
The full list of 2019 SEC Football Awards can be viewed below:
SEC Players of the Year
Offensive: Joe Burrow, LSU
Defensive: Derrick Brown, Auburn
Special Teams: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Freshman: Bo Nix, Auburn
Jacobs Blocking Trophy: Andrew Thomas, Georgia
SEC Coach of the Year: Ed Orgeron, LSU
