Rain makes a comeback end of week and beginning of the next

Sunshine from the first half of the day will transition to more clouds later this evening as moisture increases through the day. A strong southeasterly flow is in place, flowing in from 10-20 mph. Highs will peak into the mid 50s, right around average for this time of year.
An isolated shower could spark late tonight, but the bulk of the rainfall will come tomorrow as the workweek closes. A system in the Gulf will move northeastward, increasing chances for showers tomorrow. Most of the rain will be to the east of I-65. A few showers will linger for early Saturday morning, and an isolated showers could stick around near noon.
Another system will supply showers and storms to start the new work week. Sunday could have showers late, but most of the rain impacts on Monday. Monday's rain comes with a cold front. Highs will be in the mid 60s, and the wind will be strong, rushing in from the south at 10-15 mph. Dew points will increase with that southerly flow, and as moisture, temperatures, and winds soar, some strong storms are possible Monday. Continue to check in for the latest on this forecast.
Tuesday is a day with a lot of changes. The day will start with rain lingering, but moving out as it follows the cold front, then very cold air flows in behind the front. Temperatures will suffer from the cold front for the rest of the workweek. Highs will peak in the 40s Tuesday through Friday, and lows will be near freezing.
