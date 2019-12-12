Rain makes a comeback end of week and beginning of the next

Another system will supply showers and storms to start the new work week. Sunday could have showers late, but most of the rain impacts on Monday. Monday's rain comes with a cold front. Highs will be in the mid 60s, and the wind will be strong, rushing in from the south at 10-15 mph. Dew points will increase with that southerly flow, and as moisture, temperatures, and winds soar, some strong storms are possible Monday. Continue to check in for the latest on this forecast.