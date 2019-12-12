Limestone County Judge indicted, arrested

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Limestone Judge Douglas Patterson has been indicted and multiple charges and arrested.
Judge Patterson is indicted on third degree theft, using his position for personal gain, and financial exploitation of the elderly.
According to the Sheriff’s Office Judge Patterson was booked into the jail this morning and released on a $30,000 bond. His mugshot is not yet available.
WAFF previously reported that Judge Patterson was the subject of some sort of investigation.
This is a developing story, stay with WAFF 48 News for updates.
