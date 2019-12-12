Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

TWO BODIES
Mississippi authorities find 2 bodies
LEXINGTON, Miss. (AP) — Two bodies have been found in different locations in Mississippi’s Holmes County. Sheriff Willie March says deputies are investigating the discoveries Wednesday as a possible murder-suicide. WAPT-TV reports March says a woman was found dead at the Durant Motel and a short time later, a man's body was found in his car parked on a road nearby. Sheriff March says the man shot himself.
Mississippi budget plan: Spend slightly less in coming year
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Amid lagging teacher salaries and unsafe bridges, Mississippi legislative leaders are recommending that the state spend slightly less money on state government services during the coming fiscal year. Budget Committee members met Wednesday. They set a broad outline for spending more than $6 billion during the year that starts July 1. But this is just a starting point. New legislators take office in January, and they will set final details of the budget. The plan says many programs would receive about the same amount of money as in the current year. Education and public safety would see small increases. The plan would leave about $679 million in the rainy day fund.
Nearly $226M to restore open Gulf after 2010 BP oil spill
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal agencies have approved more than $200 million for 18 projects to restore the open Gulf of Mexico after the 2010 BP oil spill. The projects are described in a report released Tuesday. The biggest is about $52 million to study deep-sea habitats. The smallest is about $300,000 to find ways to keep sea turtles from swallowing longline fishing hooks or tangled in the lines. The money is from a fund created by BP in a 2016 settlement for natural resources damage. A nonprofit group called the Ocean Conservancy calls it a major conservation milestone for the Gulf.
Burst of attention after antique store worker finds grenade
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — One old object is attracting an explosion of interest at a Mississippi antique store. Emergency personnel swarmed the Meridian store Tuesday after an employee found a hand grenade inside a box. Officials tell local news outlets they aren't sure of the origin of the device or if it was real, but were treating it as if it were explosive. In some cases, antique stores receive replica grenades or grenades with the explosives removed. The area around the antique store was cordoned off and people were evacuated. Lauderdale County Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett says bomb technicians were brought from Jackson to examine the device.
Mississippi trucking, equipment facility to create 22 jobs
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A new trucking and equipment facility coming to a south Mississippi city is expected to bring about 22 jobs to the area. Natchez, Inc. officials announced on Monday that Stribling Equipment is partnering with Empire Trucks to expand their Natchez facility. The new, 36,000-square-foot building will include sales, parts and service for equipment companies such as John Deere and Hitachi as well as trucking companies Freightliner and Western Star. Stribling officials said the facility will be the first in the region to have a climate controlled mechanic shop allowing for more comfortable employee work conditions.
Mississippi transfers former rubber plant site to Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's Secretary of State's Office has transferred ownership of a shuttered, large-scale rubber recycling property to the city of Vicksburg for future development. Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann's Office announced on Tuesday that the state turned over the 12.6-acre property once home to U.S. Rubber Reclaiming Inc. to Vicksburg last week. Mississippi code allows the state to transfer tax-forfeited land to local governments. The state acquired the land after it went unclaimed during a county tax sale. It's unclear how the site will be used, but Vicksburg's mayor said it adds to the list of properties the city has as an asset for economic development.