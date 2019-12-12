Inside look at Army mobile surgical tent

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - You could think of it as a real-life M*A*S*H.
WAFF 48 News got a look inside a mobile army medical unit called the “Forward Resuscitative Surgical Tent.”
The mobile unit is designed for medics to be able to set up and take down quickly.
It’s complete with every piece of equipment you would find in an emergency.
Army nurses and doctors gave tours of the tent that was set up outside Madison Hospital.
“This enables us to save multiple lives close to where our soldiers, airmen, marines, seamen are fighting so that we can get up close to the fight and take care of folks that, God forbid, if they get injured,” said Maj. Bethany Parker of CRNA.
The U.S. Army Reserve partners with Madison Hospital to help recruit medical professionals.
Nurses and doctors who want to help save lives of military members can join the Reserve and serve on a part-time basis.
