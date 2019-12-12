Huntsville Police Department getting ‘indescribable’ amount of support

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers within Huntsville Police Department are still grieving the loss of STAC agent Billy Clardy III.
HPD has had a hectic few days, as not only officers with HPD but across the law enforcement family prepared to bury one of their own.
During this difficult time, Lt. Michael Johnson with HPD said there was no lack of support from the North Alabama community and other law enforcement agencies across the nation.
Johnson said people are calling and asking where they can donate money, food and any way they can help.
He said police officers and chiefs of police have been sending them condolences and messages of support from dozens of states as far away as California and Alaska.
Johnson said that is what makes law enforcement so strong, when something bad happens the family responds in numbers.
Back here in our own community, Johnson said people have helped by simply dropping off home cooked meals.
“All that food that went to the north precinct was absolutely tremendous, it helped everybody," Johnson said. "It helped the workflow, they were able to answer their calls, we were able to work on the logistics of the funeral and help the family.”
Johnson said the food not only helped HPD, but also officers from other agencies who pitched in to help.
He asked anyone who has called and asked how they can help to give the department some time, they have gotten a lot of messages and will reach back out to everyone soon.
