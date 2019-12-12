3 HudsonAlpha scientists named among world’s highest cited researchers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three scientists at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology earned a spot on the world’s most highly cited researchers list, which is an annual report put out by the Web of Science Group. And it is quite an accomplishment.
Jane Grimwood focuses on genomic resource development for plants. Jeremy Schmutz, works in molecular biology and genetics as well as plant and animal science. And Richard Myers studies genomic and genetic analysis of human traits and disease.
All three are on a new list of the world's most highly cited researchers.
Their work is being constantly referenced by other researchers, essentially helping build a pyramid for other scientific research and development.
“If you’re a scientist, your goal in addition to doing your science and focusing on your area is also to try to get that information out there as much as possible because if I publish something and no one ever reads it, no one ever puts it and uses it as a block in their pyramid, then I’m not helping to get to that end solution to the problem,” said Schmutz.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.