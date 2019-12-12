How violence against police officers can make recruiting difficult

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nationwide, five officers have been killed in the line of duty since Friday, including Huntsville officer Billy Clardy.
With this violence against law enforcement, the question begs asking, how does it effect recruiting the next generation of officers and deputies?
Brent Patterson from the Madison County Sheriffs Office says he just had 150 deputy applications and got just 5 deputies.
150 may seem like a lot, but Patterson says the number is down from previous recruitment.
“The job is not for everybody," he said. "Used to you would see a lot more applicants for this type of field, we don’t see it.”
Since Friday, 4 officers have been victims of hostile gunfire in the line of duty. Huntsville’s own Officer Billy Clardy, Fayetteville, Arkansas Police Officer Stephen Carr, Houston Police sergeant Christopher Brewster and Jersey City detective Joseph Seals.
“You may have people that look at that and say I don’t want to be a part of that, I don’t want to be involved in law enforcement," Patterson said.
Patterson said it takes a special person to do the job.
“A field in law enforcement isn’t just a job, it’s a career," he said. "We owe it to our community, we owe it to the citizens of Madison County, Huntsville, surrounding agencies. We want the best of the best.”
Patterson said there is something to learn from the loss of Officer Clardy.
“He did everything right and still it wasn’t enough so you know what we do? We learn from this, we lean on each other for support and we train harder,” Patterson said.
He said they will continue with one main goal in mind.
“The number one priority we tell our troops is to go home everyday. Bottom line, go home everyday," Patterson said.
Patterson said the Madison County Sheriffs Department is looking for 5 or 6 new deputies right now. If you think you have what it takes the application is on the Madison County Employment website.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.