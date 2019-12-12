Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have gotten the offensive spark they wanted when they made Ryan Tannehill their starting quarterback. The Titans are scoring 31.4 points a game with Tannehill starting. That's second only to the Baltimore Ravens during that span in the NFL. It's not just the offense either. The Titans have gotten touchdowns from special teams and defense. They have won four straight and six of their last seven games. They also believe they can be better as they prepare to host Houston in an AFC South showdown.