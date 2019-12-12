H.C. Blake Co. opens new headquarters in north Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - H.C. Blake Co. has opened a new chapter in north Huntsville.
On Wedenday, the company cut the ribbon at its new headquarters at what was once a worn-down shopping center on North Memorial Parkway.
The complex is home to the heating, cooling, electric, and plumbing company’s headquarters.
Company president Jim Batson calls the opening an exciting milestone.
He has worked to help kick start revitalization of north Huntsville.
The complex also has several local restaurants, a museum that spotlights the history of Huntsville, a yoga studio and an art studio.
