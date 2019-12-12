Frosty morning with rain moving in tonight

Rain will be with us off and on Friday. The heaviest rain will likely fall to the east of I-65, but we sill expect showers across the entire Valley. Rainfall totals will be as low as a few tenths in some spots to as much as a half inch in others. Rain will keep us a bit cooler for Friday with the mid to upper 40s. Rain will continue overnight into early Saturday morning before wrapping up for most of us by noon. That will lead to a drier stretch for the rest of the weekend before a second system moves in to start the next workweek. We’re eying a bigger storm system that will lead to a wet start to next week with heavier rain on Monday and Tuesday ahead of another cold blast! Keep checking back for more info on that as we get closer.