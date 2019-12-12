Boaz police searching for individuals responsible for graffiti vandalism

BOAZ Ala. (WAFF) - The Boaz Police Department is searching for the individuals responsible for spray-painting graffiti along several businesses in the city.
Authorities said the graffiti was spray-painted Saturday. Several businesses and residences are damaged.
Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin said investigators believe the graffiti incidents may be gang related based off of the wording of the graffiti.
“Well just through our training and experience we know and associate that with gang related activity. It’s hard to say if the one that did it are in a gang or are a gang member. We won’t know that until we are able to apprehend the ones that committed the crime,” said Gaskin.
We did talk to the homeowner who did not want to go on camera, but she did say the vandalism is senseless and she was shocked to see that the people from the surveillance video are adults.
If you know any information, you are asked to contact the Boaz Police Department at 256-593-6812.
