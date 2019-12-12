1 arrested, 1 sought in Boaz ‘gang graffiti’ investigation

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Boaz police have named the suspects in a graffiti case. And one of them is already arrested.
Police arrested Jonah Dustin Haley of Kilpatrick on Thursday. He is charged with criminal mischief. Jilberto Mateo is still wanted for the same charges.
“These two suspects were the ones who spray painted gang graffiti in our city at several locations this past weekend. We also found unused spray paint cans in the Mateo subject’s vehicle," said Assistant Police Chief Walter Colbert.
If you have any information on Mateo’s whereabouts please call the Boaz Police Department at 256-593-6812.
"This type of criminal activity will not be tolerated in our city and all suspects will be prosecuted to the full extent of of the law,” Colbert said.
