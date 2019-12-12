Area Walmarts Still Collecting Donations for Canathon 2019

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) -The deadline is closing in to get your cans donated.
WAFF 48’s Canathon kicked off on December 2 and Friday is the last day to donate.
The store manager for the Walmart off of Highway 72 in Madison says they’ve been having to empty the bins inside the store at least two times a day, that’s how quickly people have been bringing in donations.
If you don’t want to bring cans into the store, you can buy a bag of prebagged food and drop it straight into the bin on your way out.
The WAFF 48 partnered with the North Alabama Food Bank and Walmart to collect as many non perishable food items as possible to help families in need in our community.
Bill Rapko manages the Walmart off of 72 in Madison.
In addition to emptying the bins multiple times a day, he says they are also having to replenish the prebagged food option.
He says this is his first Canathon to be a part of and he has been blown away by the generosity of the community.
“Buggy wise we’ve gotten probably at least 10-12 buggies in the back in donations and that doesn’t include what’s out here as well. As I talk to my peers across the market they’ve accumulated just as much if not more than I have. So like I said, it’s going to be a very big donation,” Rapko said.
You can the donations bins at more than 20 Walmarts across the county.
