Voters select ad valorem tax for Huntsville City Schools

“Today’s election was a great opportunity for our city to voice their support of our school system. After reviewing tonight’s results, all I can say is that I am humbled by our community’s resounding support. Tonight, the vote passed by a margin of over ninety percent. I am still in awe of our amazing community and it’s belief in our schools, our teachers, and our students. We know that our students will be the work force of Huntsville’s tomorrow, and this vote shows our city’s commitment to growing and developing that work force. On behalf of the board of education and the entire Huntsville City Schools family, I want to thank everyone who helped support this process. I am so grateful for all of the voters who braved the weather to support our schools today. As my team works to help our schools finish the fall semester strong, we do so knowing that we have your support. My commitment to you is that we will continue working to earn that support. Thanks again and have a great holiday season.”