Sheriff’s deputies in charge of enforcing Madison County noise ordinance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County commissioners just finalized the noise ordinance and sheriff’s deputies will now have more work to do. They’ll respond to your noise complaints.
Fireworks might be pretty, but they’re also loud. Days and times you can light-off fireworks is part of this noise ordinance, it’s been debated for several months by these commissioners.
They’ve taken everything loud into consideration including guns and business like the Huntsville Dragway.
"We always felt like someone would have an opinion on one side, someone would have an opinion on the other side, and it was hard to get to the middle to figure out exactly where we want it to be,” said Commissioner Phil Vandiver.
County commissioners did agree it’s important to have trained law enforcement professionals answer your noise complaints.
“If it adds to a lot of work to their workload then we’re going to have to come up with the extra funds to fund them some extra people as this goes on. I think we’ll have a pretty steep hill to climb on calls to start with but I think as it moves on three or four months down the road there is not going to be as many calls and night so we’re going to monitor that and see where we are,” said Vandiver.
Vandiver said while deputies will respond to complaints, life and death calls will come first. The noise ordinance for you who live in Madison County, but outside of the city limits is Jan. 15.
