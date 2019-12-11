1 person injured in Highway 72 crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in Wednesday afternoon wreck on Highway 72.
The accident happened near the Rock Hill Circle intersection in Madison County.
Two vehicles were involved in the wreck. The injured person was driving a car that flipped over into a nearby ditch.
The injured person has not been identified. The victim was taken to the hospital.
WAFF will work to update the story with the victim’s condition as soon as information is released.
