Madison County Schools looking to fill 18 positions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Valley residents looking to pursue a career helping children now have their chance.
Madison County Schools personnel director Kenneth Kubik said due to a “unusual” number of employees moving away, the district is looking to hire teachers and support staff.
Here’s the breakdown of what needs to be filled:
- 4 elementary teachers (including 2 librarians)
- 6 secondary teachers (4 Science, Math, English)
- 8 support staff (custodian, plant manager, mechanics, cafeteria)
Kubik said with the exception of one librarian, all the teacher positions will be filled until the end of the semester. However, the support staff positions are open immediately and need to be filled.
“It’s hard for a child to learn when their tummy’s not full or they’re in a building that’s not clean. All of our support jobs help our teachers do our job. [They] help make a better product or a better educational opportunity for the children in our district," he said.
He added bus drivers are being hired year round.
You can reach out to the district about job opportunities on its web page.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.