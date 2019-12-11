Infant mortality rate drops to lowest level in Alabama history

By WSFA Staff | December 11, 2019 at 3:09 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 4:26 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The infant mortality rate in Alabama has fallen to historic lows, according to new data released Wednesday by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

In 2018 there were seven deaths per 1,000 live births, a state record low. The previous year it was 7.4, and in 2016 it was at 9.1 deaths per 1,000. That translates to 405 deaths in 2018, 435 deaths in 2017 and 537 deaths in 2016 of children before reaching their first birthday.

Alabama Infant Mortality Rates
Alabama also saw a 37 percent decrease in Sudden Unexpected Infant Deaths (SUIDS), the number of teen births fall to 6.9, and the number of births to mothers who smoke dropped to 8.7.

While the news is good, there is room for improvement. Alabama still trails the 2018 national average of 5.7 deaths per 1,000 live births.

A comparison of Alabama's infant mortality rates to the nation dating back to 1970.
There also continues to be a longstanding disparity in the rate of deaths among black and white infants. While the mortality rate of white infants fell to 5.1 in 2018, the black infant mortality rate is at 11.

Graphs and detailed charts are available at the Alabama Department of Public Health website at http://alabamapublichealth.gov/healthstats/assets/IM_18.pdf

