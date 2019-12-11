Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Calle Jarnkrok had a goal and an assist in the third period, Juuse Saros made 24 saves and the Nashville Predators defeated the slumping San Jose Sharks 3-1. Nick Bonino and Ryan Johansen also scored in the third for the Predators, winners of two straight. Timo Meier scored and Martin Jones made 28 saves for the Sharks, who have lost five in a row. Saros was under pressure for most of the final 40 minutes. His best save came with 10:55 remaining when he turned aside Barclay Goodrow’s penalty shot.