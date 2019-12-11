Cool and sunny today, rain returns to close the week

Active weather returns for the end of the week. Clouds build through the day tomorrow with temperatures near 50 degrees. Winds will be breezy at times tomorrow, moving in from the southeast at 10-15 mph, gusting at 20 mph. Moisture builds Friday, and rain returns to close out the workweek and head into the weekend. Rain could be heavy at times Friday, especially in the evening. Showers will pour into the morning hours on Saturday, and rain will decrease and clear out through the day. Sunday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s.