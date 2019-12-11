Cool and sunny today, rain returns to close the week

Today will remain cool and calm with beautiful sunny skies across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures are slowly warming, and high will be in the mid 40s. The sky will stay clear overnight, and lows will sink into the upper 20s, low 30s.
Active weather returns for the end of the week. Clouds build through the day tomorrow with temperatures near 50 degrees. Winds will be breezy at times tomorrow, moving in from the southeast at 10-15 mph, gusting at 20 mph. Moisture builds Friday, and rain returns to close out the workweek and head into the weekend. Rain could be heavy at times Friday, especially in the evening. Showers will pour into the morning hours on Saturday, and rain will decrease and clear out through the day. Sunday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s.
A cold front will bring unsettled weather to the beginning of the new workweek. The rain will pour Monday into early Tuesday, then cool air will filter in behind the front. Conditions dry out nicely for the rest of the workweek, but temperatures suffer after the cold front passes. Overnight lows will be near freezing Tuesday nigh through Friday morning. Highs will mostly be in the 40s.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.