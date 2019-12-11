Chilly day ahead despite plenty of sunshine

The snow is gone but the cold is still here this morning. Temperatures are into the upper 20s and low 30s, but with the wind it feels much colder. Wind chills this morning are into the upper teens and low 20s across the Tennessee Valley. Its going to stay cold for much of the day today despite plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be into the low to mid 40s out there this afternoon with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph. Dry weather will carry over into Thursday along with the cold.