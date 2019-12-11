Chilly day ahead despite plenty of sunshine

Bundle up! We’re waking up to a dose of winter cold this morning and it should be that way most of today.
The snow is gone but the cold is still here this morning. Temperatures are into the upper 20s and low 30s, but with the wind it feels much colder. Wind chills this morning are into the upper teens and low 20s across the Tennessee Valley. Its going to stay cold for much of the day today despite plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be into the low to mid 40s out there this afternoon with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph. Dry weather will carry over into Thursday along with the cold.
Thursday will be chilly to start as well with morning temperatures back near 30-degrees. Through the day we will see a little more warmth move in along with a breezy southeast wind at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be back near normal into the low 50s with increasing clouds for the afternoon and evening. Overnight Thursday into Friday we will see scattered showers push in and that will continue into Friday and parts of Saturday.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
