Athens City Council follows suit to decrease library funds

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens City Council has slashed the Athens-Limestone Public Library's budget by 30-thousand-dollars as of Monday.
This comes just three days after we broke the news of Limestone County Commissioners accusing library management of misusing funds last week.
Now, between the county and city, the library is facing a 60-thousand dollar cut to its 2020 budget.
“Until the people that are in charge of the library can provide us with how much money they got in their checking account, how much money they got in their trust fund, how much money they rent out rooms for,” Limestone County Commissioner Jason Black said.
Athens City Councilman Harold Wales says the funding decrease comes from city officials believing there is a misuse of taxpayer dollars.
Councilman Wales was unable to meet Wednesday, but did provide a statement saying:
"We chose to withhold appropriation funding because we are not satisfied with the accounting methods to get bills paid in a timely matter. We're also not satisfied with the overall management of the library. However, we continue to support the library and are not against them in any matter."
Limestone County Commissioner Steve Turner, who shares the same concerns as the city council. says he wants to stress the importance of the library to the community.
“I know that every commissioner here understands the value of the library. We’re not out to shut the library down or close the library. We just want the management to do a little better of a job taking care of the money they receive,” Turner explained.
WAFF 48 News also reached out to Library Director Paula Laurita for comment, she has not gotten back to us yet.
