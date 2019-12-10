What you need to know about today’s potential winter weather

A steady rain moved in overnight last night and has picked up across the Tennessee Valley this morning. However, most eyes are on this afternoon for the potential at some winter weather.
WHAT? - Rain is the main course of today’s forecast, but strong northwest winds will bring in cold air and that will change some of that rain over to some sleet and snow for some of the Valley.
WHEN? - Rain is already falling across the Tennessee Valley this morning and should be with us through much of the day today. Rain will be with us as long as temperatures stay above freezing. We’ll have a window of about 3 to 6 hours of light snow and sleet before the drier air mixes in and clears out precipitation overnight tonight. This is possible starting around 3pm today, but most likely after 5/6 pm. This will last until around midnight when precipitation will finally dry up and move out.
WHERE? -
Everyone has already seen rain and will continue see rainfall later on today. However, the snowfall will be more selective. The areas with the best chance of seeing snow today are to the north of the Tennessee/Alabama Stateline and into Tennessee. Areas of across northwest and north central Alabama, especially, places of higher elevation, have the potential as well. This includes the counties of Lauderdale, Colbert, Lawrence, Madison, Morgan, and Limestone counties. The potential for snow drastically decreases for those that are south of the Tennessee River.
HOW MUCH? -
Ground temperatures are still very warm, mainly above 50-degrees across the Tennessee Valley. That will limit any chance at sizable accumulations. However, snow may fall hard enough in some spots to cover the grass with a light dusting. This is more likely on elevated and grassy surfaces, not roadways. Places along the Tennessee/Alabama Stateline and to the north into Middle Tennessee could see slightly more accumulation, but that is still only likely on grassy surfaces. At most, Middle Tennessee could see a quarter to a half inch of snow, which will likely melt when the precipitation comes to an end. I cannot stress enough that MOST of us will not see anything but a few flurries, especially to the south of the Tennessee River.
WEDNESDAY MORNING’S COMMUTE: -
The good news is that precipitation should end by midnight tonight which means it will be dry by the morning hours on Wednesday. The strong northwest wind will help to dry out the ground which should limit any ice out there. There may be a few areas, especially bridges and overpasses, that may see some areas of black ice, but the threat will remain low. The biggest impact for Wednesday morning will be the colder air. Air temperatures will be into the upper 20s, but wind chills will be into the low 20s!
WAFF 48 First Alert Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
