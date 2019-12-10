What you need to know about today’s potential winter weather

Ground temperatures are still very warm, mainly above 50-degrees across the Tennessee Valley. That will limit any chance at sizable accumulations. However, snow may fall hard enough in some spots to cover the grass with a light dusting. This is more likely on elevated and grassy surfaces, not roadways. Places along the Tennessee/Alabama Stateline and to the north into Middle Tennessee could see slightly more accumulation, but that is still only likely on grassy surfaces. At most, Middle Tennessee could see a quarter to a half inch of snow, which will likely melt when the precipitation comes to an end. I cannot stress enough that MOST of us will not see anything but a few flurries, especially to the south of the Tennessee River.