Rain to start with snow mixing in late this evening

Rain is likely through much of the day while temperatures stay above freezing, but by the late afternoon and evening we will have temperatures into the low to mid 30s which may be cold enough for rain to change to snow. The best possibility of that will be to the north of the Alabama/Tennessee Stateline. If the snow gets heavier, we could see some minor accumulation on grass, decks, and cars, but with warm ground temperatures that will melt quickly. If temperatures drop quick enough, we could also see some possible freezing on elevated roads, mainly bridges and overpasses. Overnight temperatures will continue to drop, falling into the upper 20s and low 30s. Wind chills will be into the low 20s. Wednesday will be dry and cold before we see our next system roll in late in the week.