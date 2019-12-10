2nd grader donates piggy bank to Sleep in Heavenly Peace

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - With the temperatures outside getting colder, one young boy in the Shoals wanted to give back to those kids who might not have a warm bed to sleep in at night.
Hayden Scott’s second grade class at Highland Park Elementary started a service project to collect money for Sleep in Heavenly Peace Shoals. The organization builds quality beds and provides all the bedding to children who don’t have their own.
As soon as he heard about the project, Scott knew he wanted to help. He collected all the contents of his piggy bank and brought in all of his quarters to donate. In total, he brought in a little over $51 for Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
“I was in my bed and it was comfy and I just couldn’t stop thinking about all those kids who don’t have beds, and then I thought, gosh, they might not even have blankets and I have to do something,” Scott said.
School officials say the students took special pride in the project, especially since it helped other children. Donations for the service project are being taken at the school this week.
