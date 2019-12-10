Man allegedly fired shots in air as he left Decatur High School

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - A 22-year-old man was interviewed by Decatur police on Tuesday morning after he allegedly fired shots in the air as he left campus.
Dwight Satterfield, Decatur City Schools’ Deputy Superintendent of School Safety and Student Services told our partners at the Times Daily, the man who is not a student, came to the campus to see his girlfriend. There was a disagreement and, as he left campus, he allegedly fired shots in the air.
Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long said the 22-year-old male was being questioned by police this morning.
“There are no charges at this time,” she said Long.
