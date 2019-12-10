Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

COUNSELOR SLAYING
Affidavit: Slain Tennessee counselor was sexually assaulted
MADISON, Tenn. (AP) — An arrest affidavit says a Tennessee counselor was sexually assaulted before being stabbed to death by a stranger. Citing Metro Nashville police records, The Tennessean reports the unclothed body of 50-year-old Melissa Hamilton was found last week in a back office of Crossroads Counseling in Madison. Brian Dewayne Conley is set to appear in court Monday on a criminal homicide charge. Police said surveillance video shows the 31-year-old suspect entering the business, which provides court-appointed domestic violence and addiction treatment counseling.
CHLORINE IN CREEK
Tennessee town gets violation notice for chlorine discharge
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Johnson City is taking action after discovering that its water treatment plant was dumping chlorinated water into Brush Creek and the Watauga River, killing fish, crustaceans and salamanders. The city reported the discharge on Nov. 5, the same day a landowner complained to the state that foaming chemicals were killing wildlife downstream. The Johnson City Press reported that they discovered that pipes installed in 2017 were sending chlorinated water into a storm drain instead of the sanitary sewer system. State and city officials said Friday that the waterways will be restored. A survey found a three mile dead zone downstream of the discharge.
CHILD-FATALLY SHOT
Tennessee police charge 20-year-old in boy's fatal shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee have charged a 20-year-old man with negligent homicide in the fatal shooting of a child. News outlets report the Memphis fire department said the victim was a 4-year-old boy. Memphis police said on Twitter that officers responded to a report of a shooting on Sunday night where they found a male child suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital in "extremely critical" condition where he died from his injuries. Police charged Alex Brown with criminally negligent homicide. Investigators said the cause of the shooting is still being investigated. The relationship between Brown and the victim wasn't given.
SEX TRAFFICKING-INDICTMENT
Tennessee woman accused of sex trafficking an 18-year-old
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Tennessee woman has been indicted on multiple charges related to human trafficking after authorities accused her of coercing an 18-year-old into prostitution. Savannah Elizabeth Gribanow was indicted in Fayette County, Kentucky, on Monday. The 26-year-old was arrested on Nov. 25. Court records say Gribanow held the victim against her will, forced her into prostitution, supplied her with drugs and took her earnings and phone. Elija S. Bowling and Jonathan Anthony Louis were also indicted on related charges. Court records say Gribanow traveled from Knoxville, Tennessee, to Lexington in a stolen car with Louis and Bowling.
OFFICER SHOT-ALABAMA
Suspect's mother speaks out after Alabama officer slain
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The mother of a man charged with killing an Alabama police officer says she doesn't believe her son is capable of committing murder. Alma Jean Applebet told AL.com on Sunday that she didn't think her son would kill an officer. She is the mother of LaJeromeny Brown, who is charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of Huntsville officer Billy Fred Clardy III on Friday. Police say the police officer was shot during a drug buy that had been set by law enforcement officials. Authorities say Brown was arrested after a short foot chase after the shooting.
BC-AS-JAPAN-NISSAN
Japanese regulators recommend $22 million fine on Nissan
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese securities regulators are recommending that automaker Nissan be fined 2.4 billion yen ($22 million) for the under-reporting of compensation of its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn. The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission said Tuesday it made the recommendation to the government's Financial Services Agency. Nissan Motor Co. said it took the recommendation seriously, accepted the penalty, and had corrected its securities documents in May, although its final decision will come after it receives official notice. Both Nissan and Ghosn have been charged with under-reporting the compensation. Ghosn, who was arrested in November last year, says he is innocent.