Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

BORDER TUNNEL-ARIZONA
Border tunnel found after Border Patrol apprehends 4
NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol says it busted another cross-border tunnel after arresting a group of four migrants. The agency says agents in Nogales, Arizona, made the discovery on Sunday after a camera operator spotted the migrants. The agents who made the arrest traced their trip and came across a tunnel that traveled from Nogales, Mexico, to Nogales, Arizona. It was just 50 yards east of another tunnel that was discovered last week, although that one was incomplete. The Border Patrol says it worked with Mexican authorities to trace the tunnel to Mexico and that it has since destroyed it. This was the fifth tunnel discovered this year in the Tucson Sector, which covers large swaths of Arizona.
DRIVE-BY SHOOTING SUSPECT-EXTRADITION
Casa Grande drive-by shooting suspect extradited from Texas
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in a drive-by shooting in Casa Grande last year has been extradited from Texas to Arizona. The Casa Grande Dispatch reports 21-year-old Donovan Bingaman has been booked into jail on a $1 million bond on suspicion of drive-by shooting, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assisting a street gang and shoplifting. In January, Bingaman evaded capture during a high-speed chase through Pinal County but was arrested in Odessa in western Texas. According to a probable-cause statement, Casa Grande police say witnesses identified Bingaman as being in a car from which multiple shots were fired at a home on Nov. 29, 2018. One person reportedly was shot in his hip. Bingaman is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.
SUPREME COURT-DEATH SENTENCE
Court to hear resentencing bid in Arizona death penalty case
PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court will hear an appeal Wednesday from an Arizona death row inmate who is seeking a sentencing retrial in two 1991 killings. James McKinney argues that the horrific physical abuse that he suffered as a child wasn’t fully considered when he was first sentenced. Attorneys say the decision could affect about 15 other Arizona death row inmates. The state has 104 inmates overall on death row. A prosecutor says a ruling in McKinney's favor would disrupt the finality that victims' families have gotten through earlier verdicts and would trigger a round of appeals.
COLD CASE KILLING-RENO
Lawyer: Arizona man wrongly accused in 1979 Nevada slaying
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 73-year-old Arizona man jailed in Reno and named by Nevada’s attorney general as the suspect in several slayings of women in Nevada 40 years ago says DNA shows other people had contact with the one woman he's charged with killing. Defense attorney David Houston said Monday that DNA from Julia Woodward’s clothing might only show that Charles Gary Sullivan had contact with Woodward in 1979, not that he killed her. Houston says prosecutors tainted the grand jury with testimony about Sullivan’s conviction in an unrelated 2007 California sex attack. Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford declined to comment.
OPIOID CRISIS-ARIZONA LAWSUIT
US Supreme Court rejects Arizona opioid case
PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request by Arizona's attorney general to force the family that owns OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma to return billions of dollars they took out of the company. The justices rejected the request without comment on Monday. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said when he filed the case that it was meant to ensure Purdue has enough money to pay judgments or settlements in other state and federal courts. Brnovich said in a statement that he's disappointed by the ruling but "will continue to fight for Arizona's interests in Purdue's bankruptcy proceedings.
BC-AZ-ARIZONA-ACCEPTING REFUGEES
Arizona Gov. Ducey cheered for welcoming refugees
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has been cheered from both sides of the political aisle after telling President Donald Trump's administration the state will keep welcoming refugees vetted by U.S. agencies. Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego weighed in over the weekend and characterized Ducey's Friday letter to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo as a “bold and compassionate move.” Fellow Arizona Democrat Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick has thanked Ducey as well for his action in a weekend Tweet. Arizona's Republican House Speaker Rusty Bowers has also applauded Ducey's decision that allows the state to keep welcoming people of ”all backgrounds, religions, and cultures."
BAR SHOOTING-MAN KILLED
Man fatally shot outside Phoenix bar; suspects being sought
PHOENIX (AP) — Police are searching for suspects after a man was fatally shot in the parking lot of a west Phoenix bar. They say officers arrived at the scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to find 33-year-old Marlon Cruz Isaguirre on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police say Isaguirre was involved in a verbal altercation at the bar with two men. Police say the victim was later confronted by the men, who were in two separate vehicles. Police say the two suspects started driving away while shooting Isaguirre.
ATTEMPTED WHEELCHAIR THEFT
Man allegedly tries to steal wheelchair from Phoenix woman
PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say they have arrested a man who allegedly tried to steal a wheelchair from a woman while she was riding the light rail last month. They say 26-year-old Austin Shurbutt reportedly pushed the woman out of a light rail car on Nov. 30. The victim began to scream for help, but Shurbutt is accused of forcibly grabbing the wheelchair and causing the victim to fall from her chair during the struggle. Police say Shurbutt then attempted to steal the wheelchair but was stopped by a group of bystanders who heard the victim screaming.