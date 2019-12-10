Hundreds line streets for officer Clardy’s funeral procession

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More than 200 Huntsville police officers helped deliver officer Billy Clardy III safely to his final resting place.
WAFF 48 News talked to people who braved the rain and snow to pay their respects to the man who gave his life to serve and protect.
Dozens of people lined California street in Huntsville Tuesday afternoon wearing their coats and some holding their umbrellas, others holding signs with two words for officer Clardy, reading “Thank you!”
Not everybody in attendance knew Officer Clardy, but they know what he and every officer does for them.
“My sister is the wife of a police officer and I see what she goes through and how she worries and I worry but I can’t imagine having a family member that faces what they do every day and you can’t on see stuff that they deal with it’s not something that goes away,” said Amanda Ramhold.
“I wanted to be out here today to pay respects of a man who whose family has protected us we lost his father his son is working for a police department that kind of consideration for your fellow man has got to be recognized,” said Anne Sheaves.
Officer Clardy is not just Huntsville’s hero, he’s an American hero who served in our military, and that provided another reason for some to pay their respects.
“I’m a Vietnam veteran myself and the officer was a military veteran and 14 year career police officer and all of the officers in this town need to know that we respect them and honor them,” said Aaron Lambert.
With more than 100 vehicles in the funeral procession, leading to Maple Hill Cemetery, officers say they’ll never forget their brother in blue who paid the ultimate sacrifice trying his best to keep you safe.
