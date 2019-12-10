Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have streaked their way back from a 2-4 start by winning four straight and six of their last seven. Now the Titans find themselves tied atop the AFC South with Houston and will play their division rival twice in the final three games of the regular season. Tennessee hosts the Texans next before wrapping up the regular season in Houston. Coach Mike Vrabel says the Titans realize what the schedule provides them. Vrabel says it's good that the Titans have been able to put themselves in position to focus on the Texans.