Flu ‘widespread’ in Alabama, according to CDC

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The holiday season is here, and so is flu season.
Flu season started early this year, the earliest start in over a decade.
“It’s an earlier season than we’ve seen in at least ten years, although we’re still expecting it to be a moderate season and we’re still expecting it to peak in December or January," Dr. Sherri Davidson, interim state epidemiologist for the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the flu is widespread in 16 states, including Alabama.
“We’re expecting moderate coverage, so to stay around this one in 20, in some areas, one in ten folks that are sick and seeing the doctor," Davidson said.
Figures from the ADPH show the highest levels of flu activity are in the southeastern part of the state, followed by the Mobile region.
“As people are traveling for the holidays, they’re going to be transmitting viruses as well, and you know that’s where we’ll start to see probably it pick up in a lot of the other states," Davidson said.
But even though flu season started earlier this year, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be more severe.
“We don’t have an indication that it will be a more severe season," Davidson said. “Although, we’re still expecting it to be a moderate season, and we’re still expecting it to peak in December or January, so it’s not too late to get your vaccination.”
On top of getting your flu show, there are some other things you can do to prevent yourself from getting sick, like:
- Washing your hands
- Covering your nose and mouth when you sneeze and cough
- Disinfecting surfaces around your house
- Staying home if you feel sick
