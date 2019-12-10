Expect traffic delays during procession for fallen HPD officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuesday will be a difficult day for the Clardy familt, Huntsville Police Department and many others as STAC Agent Billy Clardy III is laid to rest.
The public has an opportunity to pay their respects to Officer Clardy from Noon to 2 p.m. at the Mayfair Church of Christ.
After the open viewing, the funeral will start at 2 p.m. WAFF will be carrying the funeral on air and online.
Once the funeral has concluded, there will be a lengthy procession to Officer Clardy’s final resting place at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Officer Clardy’s father, HPD Officer Billy Clardy II, is also buried in Maple Hill Cemetery. Billy Clardy II died in the line of duty in 1978.
If you are going to be driving in Huntsville this afternoon expect delays along the route of the procession.
The route starts on Carl T Jones, then to Airport Road, Airport to Whitesburg, Whitesburg to California and the funeral procession will end at maple Hill Cemetery.
Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department said he is expecting law enforcement from around the state and beyond to be there.
“We got an overwhelming response from outside agencies," Johnson said. "They’re going to send their honor guards, their officers, their chiefs of police, their commands staffs are going to be here. So there is going to be a lot of marked law enforcement police cars in the state of Alabama here in our city.”
Johnson said HPD has gotten an overwhelming amount of calls and emails from law enforcement agencies as far away as California, New York and Alaska.
