Child missing in Boaz, may be with child porn suspect

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - The Boaz Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 11-year-old Zane Bradley Priest. Zane was last seen in the area of Brown Street in Boaz at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says he may be with Douglas Brooks Hamilton. Boaz police say Hamilton is wanted for production of child pornography.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of either of them, please contact the Boaz Police Department at 256-593-6812 or call 911.
