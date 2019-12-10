Belmont squares off against Carson-Newman

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Adam Kunkel has averaged 18.8 points to lead the charge for the Bruins. Nick Muszynski has complemented Kunkel and is averaging 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and two blocks per game.ADAM IS ACCURATE: Through nine games, Belmont's Adam Kunkel has connected on 44.3 percent of the 70 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converting 86.7 percent of his foul shots this season.