AutoZone: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ AutoZone Inc. (AZO) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $350.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $14.30.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $13.69 per share.
The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $2.79 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.76 billion.
AutoZone shares have climbed 39% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 25%. The stock has climbed 34% in the last 12 months.
