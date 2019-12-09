Trek recalls Super Commuter+ Electric Bicycles due to fall hazard

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A recall alert that could impact how you make your daily commute.
Right now Trek is recalling nearly 3,000 electric bikes.
According to the Consumer Products Safety Commission report the front fender bolt can unthread causing the wheel to detach from the bicycle.
This poses a fall hazard for riders. If you own one of the impacted bikes take it to a Trek retailer for a free inspection and repair.
Read more at Consumer Products Safety Commission.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.