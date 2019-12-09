Suspect in Huntsville officer’s murder appears for 72-hour hearing

LaJeromeny Brown (Source: Huntsville Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | December 9, 2019 at 9:21 AM CST - Updated December 9 at 9:21 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The man accused of a Huntsville police officer appeared for his 72-hour hearing on Monday morning at the Madison County jail.

41-year-old LaJeromeny Latez Brown is accused of killing STAC agent Billy Clardy III on Friday, December 6.

Brown was captured quickly after police say he pulled the trigger then ran away. He is now in the Madison County Jail on a capital murder charge.

His 72-hour hearing was at the Madison County jail. His next appearance will be in district court in Judge Tuten’s courtroom. A date has not been set at this time.

