Son of Officer Billy Clardy III to become Albertville Police Officer

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Clardy family is no stranger to tragedy and service.
In a Facebook post Saturday, Officer Billy Clardy III’s son Brandon Clardy shared Albertville Police hired him to be a police officer like his father and grandfather before him.
Both Billy Clardy Jr. and Billy Clardy III died in the line of duty.
The post reads in part “I can’t wait to get started and I’m so thankful for this opportunity to carry on my Fathers legacy.”
Albertville Police Chief Albert Smith said Brandon’s ability to talk with people was part of the reason he was brought on board.
“He was one that just seemed like a really good candidate. The personality, the demeanor to be a police officer, we’re certainly glad to have him," he said.
Smith said Brandon is scheduled come on board Dec. 30, beginning 13 weeks of police academy training, followed by 16 weeks of field training.
Former Huntsville Police Chief Rex Reynolds said Officer Billy Clardy III was a family man, and no doubt instilled those same values of service in his son.
“That type of mentality that he wanted to do the right thing for the community. He worked with teachers, he worked with community leaders in town to do street level drug enforcement,” Reynolds said.
Brandon’s post reads “We’ve got it from here dad.”
