Redstone Arsenal hiring thousands of new employees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Growth continues across the Tennessee Valley.
Redstone Arsenal is set to gain more than 6,000 new employees by 2025.
According to Lt. Gen. Edward Daly, senior commander of Redstone Arsenal, this will be fueled by infrastructure projects.
Daily told our news partners at the Times Daily that right now the Arsenal is hiring at record levels.
They’re looking for contracting and acquisition experts, engineers and administrators, welders, plumbers and electricians.
